New Thompson mayor, Hauan, works to improve its small-town quality of life

Last November, Thompson welcomed new mayor Mike Hauan, who is looking forward to “improving the quality and life of Thompson.”

The city is working on one major project, which is its water department. City officials have completed the first phase, water treatment, and are moving into the second phase. That will consist of repainting the water tower, running new service lines, and repairing the lagoon. Hauan is also working to establish a city-wide clean up event.

He describes his time in the position as “very enlightening,” explaining that there are many aspects as mayor that a lot of people don’t understand or know much about, like budgeting.

Hauan was a write-in on the voting ballot. While he was not adtively seeking the position, he agreed that he would do it if he won the vote.

“I always love a challenge,” Hauan said. “It’s a new adventure; it’s a new intrigue for me.”

When not taking care of his responsibilities as mayor, he likes to work with the four businesses with which he is involved. That includes Lake Mills Motor Sports, Inc. in Lake Mills and Algona. He also sponsors local race car drivers and is looking to take up golfing.

His favorite part of his job is getting to interact with the community. He particularly enjoys working with the city maintenance workers and the city clerk to figure out the next steps to take to improve the city.

“These small towns, they just need confidence that you are there to do their best interest,” said Hauan.

