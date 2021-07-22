New Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills draws customers from Iowa, Minnesota

After seeing a need for a place for the community to gather, local Lake Mills resident Kelley Gau took action to build a coffee shop that opened in August 2020.

Gau bought the lot, originally a grocery store, and was aware it would be a slow opening process. She took advantage of the pandemic and was able to accomplish a substantial amount of work during this time with the help of friends, family and community members.

Although the shop is located in small-town Iowa, Swallow Coffeehouse not only attracts regular local customers but even brings in regulars from Minnesota.

“I wanted a place for the community to gather and get to know each other for relationship building for sure,” Gau said. “Despite what’s being served or what’s being sold, it’s always about relationships.”

Still, Gau wanted to make the business not feel like you were walking into a small-town coffee shop. She displayed these aspects through the design, as well as by hosting events including live music, story time and crafts and music to draw in the community.