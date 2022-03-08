New redemption center for cans, bottles is open on north end of Forest City

Residents of Hancock and Winnebago Counties have a new local redemption center for taking refundable cans and glass/plastic bottles.

Owner and operator JoAnn Peters of Mason City opened the redemption center part-time in February on the north side of Forest City. She will be expanding business hours in the coming months.

It fills a need that has existed for a while after a former south side redemption center in Forest City closed its doors. Peters said it can be difficult for people to take various refundable cans or bottles to local grocery stores where not all of them may be accepted and automated machines may break down or fill up quickly. She noted that the few other redemption centers in the counties may not have convenient hours for everyone. She said this new redemption center is now serving as the only one in Forest City and will be open longer hours than the nearest similar business in Lake Mills.

Since the first week in February, her redemption center’s hours have been 1-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday as well as 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday. However, she said the center will soon be open daily on weekdays, from 1-8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday.

“We’ll probably be open on Saturday too when it starts getting busier,” said the Manly native. “I’ve been thinking about getting into the redemption center business for a while and now is a great time to start. Even when I was a kid, my dad would have me picking up bottles and cans from the side of the road.”

Located at 35692 165th Avenue, just off of Highway 69 on the north end of Forest City, the center is easy to find by turning east on Sunset Drive just north of Oakland Cemetery, following it around a curve and looking for the large sign and bottle bins on the left when the pavement turns to gravel. The bins hold beer, wine, and other refundable alcohol bottles.

The business is set up in a large garage on a farmstead where her son Manuel lives. The single mother has two other sons, Richard and Michael, who live in Mason City. She also has a daughter Christi who lives in Osage.

“They’re all helping and helping get the word out to people,” Peters said.

The center is open in the afternoons because Peters commutes from Mason City where she works mornings as a preparatory chef at Northwestern Steak House. She has worked at the restaurant for 12 years.

“It’s working with customers and distributers at both places,” she said. “Some distributors are the same, but different persons and routes. I kind of like being my own boss. It feels good. I’m hoping this location will work for quite a while.”

The center also accepts after-hours redemption items that are dropped off, as long as a name and contact information is provided. Peters said there is a space inside the small door on the front of the building for people to leave them.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0