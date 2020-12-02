New players have high expectations for Osage boys' basketball

Junior Tyler Oberfoell scored just three points in the entirety of the 2019-20 Osage boys basketball season.

By halftime of the season-opening game against Newman Catholic at Osage on Tuesday night, Oberfoell already had 16 points.

He finished with 24 points and had the game-winning assist to senior Eric Bobinet, who made a layup to beat the Knights, 68-66, in Top of Iowa East action.

Oberfoell theoretically going from zero to hero may be the story for how the Green Devils will play basketball for the first half of this season. And it’s not just him. Four of the five starters are players who hardly played on a team that won the Top of Iowa East a season ago.

“We’re looking at pretty much a whole new lineup of varsity guys,” Osage head coach Mike Brahn said. “Without a summer and team camps this year with the situation that was what it was. Kind of building the rotations and figuring out who is going to work well together.”

There was some growing pains, and it wasn’t perfect for the Green Devils. But four players scored in double figures on Tuesday. Just because there are new faces, that doesn’t mean the goals have changed.