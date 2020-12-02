New players have high expectations for Osage boys' basketball

Junior Tyler Oberfoell scored just three points in the entirety of the 2019-20 Osage boys basketball season.
By halftime of the season-opening game against Newman Catholic at Osage on Tuesday night, Oberfoell already had 16 points.
He finished with 24 points and had the game-winning assist to senior Eric Bobinet, who made a layup to beat the Knights, 68-66, in Top of Iowa East action.
Oberfoell theoretically going from zero to hero may be the story for how the Green Devils will play basketball for the first half of this season. And it’s not just him. Four of the five starters are players who hardly played on a team that won the Top of Iowa East a season ago.
“We’re looking at pretty much a whole new lineup of varsity guys,” Osage head coach Mike Brahn said. “Without a summer and team camps this year with the situation that was what it was. Kind of building the rotations and figuring out who is going to work well together.”
There was some growing pains, and it wasn’t perfect for the Green Devils. But four players scored in double figures on Tuesday. Just because there are new faces, that doesn’t mean the goals have changed.
“We’re not going to sell ourselves short,” Oberfoell said. “We know what we’re made of and we know each other very well and how we play. We think we can be better than last year’s team.”
Being better than last year’s team is a tall task. But the Green Devils are off to a good start. Especially since Newman Catholic is a talented team that’s expected to compete for a conference title and make a deep postseason run.
The Green Devils and the Knights traded blows throughout Tuesday night’s game. At one point in the third quarter, the Green Devils led by six points, and at one point in the fourth quarter, the Knights led by six.
With just under 30 seconds left, Osage’s defense came up clutch with two steals in crunch time and a layup that won the game by two points.
“A close game that you get to go through a lot of situations and scenarios early in the year. That’s only going to benefit both teams down the road,” Brahn said. “Just that experience early in the year is going to give you experience that you can learn from and work on.”
For the Green Devils, Oberfoell says he will continue to try and grow as a leader on the team. Getting his teammates to grow into their new roles will be a welcome challenge.
Tuesday night was his night to lead.
“It’s not going to be every night, it was just my night shooting,” Oberfoell said. “I’ll find my teammates in the other games, and then it will be their night.”
For Newman Catholic, it’s not necessarily back to the drawing board. Sophomore Doug Taylor scored 28 points and three other players were in double digits.
Osage shot 50 percent from behind the arc and made 12 3-pointers. Newman head coach Jerry Gatton gave credit to Osage for how well the Green Devils played, but knows his guys will have another shot at them.
He expects his team to compete for a conference title. Tuesday’s game was just one game of many.
“It was definitely a game to learn from,” Gatton said. “Let’s see if our guys are those type of kids. As coaches, you can only say so much. I hope it hurts.”
Osage will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Central Springs, and Newman Catholic will play North Butler at 7:45 p.m. on Friday in Mason City.
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 1
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 2
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 3
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 4
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 5
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 6
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 7
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 8
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 9
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 10
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 11
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 12
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 13
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 14
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 15
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 16
B/GBball Osage vs. Newman 17
