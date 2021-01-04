New Mitchell county supervisors sworn in to office

Mitchell County now has four new public servants.

On Jan. 4, at the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting in Osage, four new public servants were sworn in. Four were Supervisors, Mike Mayer, Mark Hendrickson, Todd Frein and Jim Wherry. Rachel Foster is the new Mitchell County Auditor.

Sworn in as incumbents were board member Steven Smolik and Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, who provided an update on safety and New Year’s Eve celebrations:

“New Year’s Eve was quiet for us," he said. "We had a few issues, but for us it was just normal business – people cycling in and out of jail pretty much every day for minor offenses. We typically don’t have any problems with anybody who comes through the jail."

The Supervisors voted unanimously to retain Smolik as chairman of the board.

The board then chose Dr. Kelly Ross as the Mitchell County Medical Director for 2021, with Dr. Jeffrey D. Nasstrom and Dr. Benson Hargens as deputies. The coroner’s fee will be $100 plus mileage at the county rate.

Another of the Board’s first actions was consider an increase in pay for employees who serve the public.