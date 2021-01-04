New Mitchell county supervisors sworn in to office

Mitchell County now has four new public servants.
On Jan. 4, at the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting in Osage, four new public servants were sworn in. Four were Supervisors, Mike Mayer, Mark Hendrickson, Todd Frein and Jim Wherry. Rachel Foster is the new Mitchell County Auditor.
Sworn in as incumbents were board member Steven Smolik and Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, who provided an update on safety and New Year’s Eve celebrations:
“New Year’s Eve was quiet for us," he said. "We had a few issues, but for us it was just normal business – people cycling in and out of jail pretty much every day for minor offenses. We typically don’t have any problems with anybody who comes through the jail."
The Supervisors voted unanimously to retain Smolik as chairman of the board.
The board then chose Dr. Kelly Ross as the Mitchell County Medical Director for 2021, with Dr. Jeffrey D. Nasstrom and Dr. Benson Hargens as deputies. The coroner’s fee will be $100 plus mileage at the county rate.
Another of the Board’s first actions was consider an increase in pay for employees who serve the public.
“When we talk about raises for all the staff in the county, is the workforce that we have to choose from to replace people just isn’t there,” Beaver said. “So, it’s important to focus on retaining the people we have, that have all of the experience that we need every day.
“The people I have here are talented people and they can go anyplace to want to work. They don’t have to work for us. A lot of them could go to the state level and make more money.”
The board agreed to raise wages by 55 cents an hour, and computed that same increase to apply to those salaried. This raise will take effect July 1 for the next fiscal year.
“Everybody’s getting the same cost of living increase,” Wherry said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.