New Mitchell County mountain bike trails a labor of love

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Derek Mauser and the other members of the Mitchell County Mountain Goats bicycle club had selfish reasons for wanting to complete two new single track off-road bike trails in the county.

"We simply just love to ride the trails," said Mauser, as he and a few members prepared to mount up and ride the 2-mile Junkyard Goat trail near the entrance of the Mitchell County Conservation Board on Thursday.

But all agreed that there was even a bigger reason for building the trails than a passion for riding fat tire and mountain bikes on bumpy, uneven wooded terrain.

"We're trying to get people here to North Iowa," Mauser said. "We want to promote tourism and things to do in Mitchell County and this is a fun and exciting way to do that. It's a positive thing all around."

Mauser and a couple of the other stalwart members of the club who put in the work to make the trails a reality got the inspiration for the project after riding similar trails in Wisconsin last year.

"We rode at Levis Mounds in the Black River Falls and those are wonderful trails," said Mauser of the 32-trail system. "We got to talking and all of us agreed that we needed to do a smaller version of those trails in Mitchell County. So we did a smaller-scale project."