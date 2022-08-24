New, lower speed-limit signs going up soon along Eagle Lake in Hancock County

On Aug. 22, Hancock County supervisors unanimously approved a resolution lowering the speed limit to 45 miles per hour just west of Eagle Lake on Lake Avenue.

The new speed limit will become effective as soon as secondary roads crews get new signs posted. It will be applied from near the intersection with 250th Street and run approximately 1,500 feet north on Lake Avenue. The speed limit will be posted prior to each end of the impacted stretch of road.

As part of a speed study, Purvis said a speed camera was located on the north end of the stretch of road, focused on traffic moving through the cabin area. He said nobody was traveling at 60 mile per hour or higher there during the study.

“We are lowering the speed to 45 miles per hour along the cabins by Eagle Lake,” said Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis, who recommended passage of the resolution. “The 85 percentile found during the speed study was 44 miles per hour. Speed limits on gravel roads are 55 miles per hour during the day, 50 miles per hour at night. Speed limits should be set within five miles per hour of the 85 percentile, provided there are no other engineering concerns. Due to the current lower speeds and close proximity of vehicles parked in driveways, lowering was recommended.”

Supervisors voiced their agreement that it was prudent to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour with residences located so close to the road there.

“It’s tight enough through there that you kind of naturally slow down,” Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tlach said.

“Slowing it down to 45 miles per hour, that’s not going to bother anything,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

Purvis also informed the board that yellow paint to complete new markings on paved secondary roads countywide should arrive by Sept. 1. He noted that it was a struggle to get the paint due to supply constraints. It will be applied to the roads this fall.

During his secondary roads report, Purvis said his summer help, Luke DeWaard and Scout Johanson, were wrapping up their work for the department within the week.

“They’re both going to college,” Purvis said. “They’ve been really good summer help.”

Purvis also said that Gene Stille out of Goodell is retiring at the end of September. Stille has worked on the dirt crew, but Purvis said that he may recommend hiring for a different position, such as motor grader operator, because there is not currently as much need for a dirt crew member.

“We will be hiring in the near future,” Purvis said. “On Tuesday (Aug. 30), we will have a workshop with the board of supervisors to discuss options.”

With a recent shortage of maintenance and cleaning staff, supervisors also approved an independent contractor agreement with Jason Lackore for cleaning services for the Hancock County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center. It runs from Aug. 25 to Oct. 21 at a pay rate of $100 per cleaning. There will be five cleanings per week.