Every week this summer and early fall, the Osage Farmers Market will be held. There are now new hours. With a few exceptions, vending time is 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Prospective vendors should contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce to register. Registration is free, but spaces need to be assigned prior to each market.

These events are presented by Home Trust and Savings Bank. For more information call the Chamber at 641-732-3163.

The next Farmers Market will be held on Thursday, July 8.

