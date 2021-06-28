 Skip to main content
New hours for Osage Senior Citizens Center
New hours for Osage Senior Citizens Center

The Osage Senior Citizens Center will be changing its dining-in serving time to 11:30 a.m. effective July 1. In the past, the Senior Center was dining at 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Osage Senior Center

The Senior Center is also changing its entertainment and program times from 11 a.m. to a start time of 12 p.m. Card playing will begin after lunch or at 1 p.m. when there is entertainment scheduled.

The Senior Center hours will be 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 641-732-4260 with any questions. The home delivery schedule will remain the same, with drivers leaving the Senior Center at 11 a.m. for deliveries.

