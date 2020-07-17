New Haven property remains a junkyard, despite Mitchell County efforts

Officials in Mitchell County have dealt with a nuisance property in New Haven multiple times over the last couple years.
The issue is now at its climax.
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver and County Attorney Mark Walk say that a property owned by Russ Kephart in New Haven is operating as a junkyard in a multi-residential zone.
“The gentleman that has the property hauls in all kind of trash, debris, appliances and tires,” Beaver said. “Any type of debris that, for example, would be set out when the city has a city-wide clean up. This gentleman would take what he thought was valuable and haul it to his property.”
The property has gotten so bad over the past couple months that the county has started issuing citations for misdemeanors. So far, Kephart has been issued three different citations for a total of 15 simple misdemeanor charges. No matter how many citations the sheriff’s office provides, Walk says he won’t cooperate.
“He has not cleaned up the property,” Walk said. “If anything he’s adding to the mess, for lack of the better word. He never will clean it up.”
Kephart and his attorney were unable to be reached for this story.
Because of COVID-19, the property owner won’t have his date in court until September. For each misdemeanor charge, if found guilty, he will have to pay $100. Currently at 15 misdemeanors, Kephart could pay up to $1,500 or serve jail time. Walk says jail time is highly unlikely.
“He could be sentenced to 30 days in jail for each offense,” Walk said. “Now do I think that’s going to happen? Probably not. First, he has to be found guilty. Like I tell people, we’ve merely filed the charges, that doesn’t mean he’s guilty. He’s entitled to his day in court, we just believe he’s guilty.”
Both Walk and Beaver say this is not the first time dealing with the property. Walk says the county had a junker clean up the property over a decade ago for no money. Then, the same issue arose in 2018. In the fall of 2019, Mitchell County actually went in and cleaned up the property, which cost close to $20,000.
“Our ultimate goal is just to get the property cleaned up,” Walk said. “But we cannot get Mr. Kephart’s attention. We’ve cleaned it up twice and as soon as you clean it up, he just fills it back up again.”
Walk says he’s offered the property owner’s attorney a deal where the county will dismiss all the citations if he cleans the property. As of now, Walk has not been successful in his attempts to get Kephart to cooperate.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!