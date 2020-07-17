New Haven property remains a junkyard, despite Mitchell County efforts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials in Mitchell County have dealt with a nuisance property in New Haven multiple times over the last couple years.

The issue is now at its climax.

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver and County Attorney Mark Walk say that a property owned by Russ Kephart in New Haven is operating as a junkyard in a multi-residential zone.

“The gentleman that has the property hauls in all kind of trash, debris, appliances and tires,” Beaver said. “Any type of debris that, for example, would be set out when the city has a city-wide clean up. This gentleman would take what he thought was valuable and haul it to his property.”

The property has gotten so bad over the past couple months that the county has started issuing citations for misdemeanors. So far, Kephart has been issued three different citations for a total of 15 simple misdemeanor charges. No matter how many citations the sheriff’s office provides, Walk says he won’t cooperate.

“He has not cleaned up the property,” Walk said. “If anything he’s adding to the mess, for lack of the better word. He never will clean it up.”

Kephart and his attorney were unable to be reached for this story.