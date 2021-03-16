New Hancock County Deputy Sheriff Gerdes began duties March 15

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department has hired Matt Gerdes as a new full-time deputy sheriff.

Deputy Gerdes was a police officer with the Forest City Police Department for the past six years. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2015.

Gerdes received an Associate in Science in Criminal Justice degree from Hawkeye Community College in 2004. He received a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement degree from Minnesota State University in 2006.

Deputy Gerdes also worked for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for six years as the jail administrator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0