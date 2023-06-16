Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington and Sheriff Rob Gerdes recently announced the activation of the county’s new public safety communications tower near Duncan.

The project started in December of 2021 and was live in late May. They said the new resource will enhance coverage and capability of the Hancock County public safety radio system. It is incorporated with the State of Iowa’s Statewide Interoperable Communication System that was designed by Motorola Solutions. The statewide radio platform provides microwave-based radio communication to public safety agencies and others. Interoperability allows many different users to talk with each other on a robust system.

Buffington and Gerdes said in a statement that the project would have been possible without the support of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Hancock County. Pyramid was the primary construction contractor for the Motorola project completed near Oak Avenue and Highway 18.

The tower (and radio) upgrades should provide a permanent solution for county’s communication needs in the next 30-50 years for public safety, public works, public service, healthcare, and schools. It will help maintain open lines of communication and the ability to hear all emergency communications from adjacent counties.

“I’m very pleased right now,” said Buffington at a recent county supervisors meeting. “It actually solved the problem on the south side of Forest City. It’s working very well. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

The tower also addressed areas of signal loss around Britt and Garner. Buffington noted to supervisors that getting the backup generator going and doing driving/signals tests around the county to measure signal strength were two of a number of final items before switching over to the new tower.

“There was a walk-through,” Buffington said. “They went through every little thing they installed to show it is working.”