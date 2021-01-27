New groups could get COVID vaccine Feb. 1 in Hancock, Winnebago Counties

Winnebago County Public Health and Hancock County/HCHS Community Health are also still completing booster shots to healthcare workers.

Both counties are exclusively using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at this time, which requires an initial inoculation followed by a booster shot 28 days later within a range of plus or minus four days for optimal effectiveness, according to Buffington.

He said that with vaccination cards that are created after initial vaccinations and software that generates reminders for local public health officials regarding timing for each person’s second vaccination, there should be no issues with everyone getting the booster shots.

He explained that the first and second shots are exactly the same, adding that the small number of allotted doses actually makes everything much easier to manage with both counties also preparing for larger vaccine allotments as well.

“We don’t have any control over the (allotment) numbers,” said Buffington. “We’re not a population center, so we won’t see a large number of doses. However, Winnebago and Hancock counties combined have over 11,000 people considered as essential workers. I refer to who is eligible because everyone is essential. We would like to be able to offer this to everyone that wants it as soon as possible.”

At this time, the expected quantities of the vaccine going forward remain unknown and will determined by the State of Iowa.

