New generator delivery for Hancock County Courthouse, LEC delayed two months

On July 12, Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington informed county supervisors that P&P Electric is working to get everything ready for the county's new 200-kilowatt Kohler emergency generator installation.

P&P of Webster City is an authorized Kohler dealer that provides area maintenance service. The generator was purchased from 3E/Kohler. It will serve the law enforcement center and courthouse.

However, Buffington reported that the generator delivery date has been moved back from September to November.

“We will have every other piece in place and everything ready to go when it arrives,” Buffington said. “Then Kohler will test everything.”

In other business:

• Supervisors approved contracts with Next Generation Technologies for monthly information technology support services.

The contracts are for $4,511 for the courthouse and $2,966 for the county sheriff’s office. Brad Leckrone of Next Generation Technologies said that other potential fees for licensing or other necessary applications are not included.