New generator delivery for Hancock County Courthouse, LEC delayed two months

On July 12, Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington informed county supervisors that P&P Electric is working to get everything ready for the county's new 200-kilowatt Kohler emergency generator installation.
P&P of Webster City is an authorized Kohler dealer that provides area maintenance service. The generator was purchased from 3E/Kohler. It will serve the law enforcement center and courthouse.
However, Buffington reported that the generator delivery date has been moved back from September to November.
“We will have every other piece in place and everything ready to go when it arrives,” Buffington said. “Then Kohler will test everything.”
In other business:
• Supervisors approved contracts with Next Generation Technologies for monthly information technology support services.
The contracts are for $4,511 for the courthouse and $2,966 for the county sheriff’s office. Brad Leckrone of Next Generation Technologies said that other potential fees for licensing or other necessary applications are not included.
• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that the county has a new boom mower. It was purchased from Tiger Mowers. The mower is efficient at mowing around guardrails and helping with small tree removal in roadside right-of-way areas.
• County crews will be replacing load-rated bridge on 190th Street between Yale and Apple Avenues. This project will take 2-3 weeks to complete.
• Supervisors approved a series of five-day class B beer permits for Hancock County Agricultural Society. The permits are for its old skating rink, show ring area, Three Seasons building, tent south of the agriculture museum, beginning on July 27. Supervisors also approved a five-day class B beer permit for Hancock County Agricultural Society’s old skating rink, beginning July 22.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.