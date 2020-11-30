New faces look to lead Osage boys basketball team

Things will look much different for the Osage boys’ basketball team this season.
On top of the ever-changing landscape of high school sports due to COVID-19, the Green Devils are looking to fill-in big shoes left behind by last year’s senior class. Seven of the top eight players in terms of last season’s production graduated.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces in the lineup,” Osage head coach Mike Brahn said. “We’re going to have to play some guys who are going to step up and take over a big share of those minutes that are available now with graduation.”
The Green Devils finished last season with a 20-3 overall record and a share of the Top of Iowa East conference title. Brahn says that during much of that season, his squad had a target on their back and opponents always gave them their best shot.
Now, the roles might be reversed. The Green Devils are flying a bit under the radar, but Brahn still says they have talent to compete.
“We’re that team that’s going to be out looking to knock some of those top teams off,” Brahn said. “We may not have that target on us. A little less pressure on the kids that way. But they’re still eager to get out and prove themselves and get the job done themselves.”
Junior Nate Havel will look to increase his role on the team. He averaged 7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game a season ago. Senior Eric Bobinet will have a larger role on this season’s squad as well.
Brahn is hoping for productive seasons from junior Tyler Oberfoell, senior Spencer Krabbe and junior Ben Miller also.
Regardless of who steps up and delivers for Osage, Brahn says the boys are ready to compete.
“You’ve got to be thankful for every opportunity to get out on the court and just appreciate that you’ve got a chance,” Brahn said.
The Green Devils open up their 2020-21 season against Newman Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at home.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
