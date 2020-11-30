New faces look to lead Osage boys basketball team

Things will look much different for the Osage boys’ basketball team this season.

On top of the ever-changing landscape of high school sports due to COVID-19, the Green Devils are looking to fill-in big shoes left behind by last year’s senior class. Seven of the top eight players in terms of last season’s production graduated.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces in the lineup,” Osage head coach Mike Brahn said. “We’re going to have to play some guys who are going to step up and take over a big share of those minutes that are available now with graduation.”

The Green Devils finished last season with a 20-3 overall record and a share of the Top of Iowa East conference title. Brahn says that during much of that season, his squad had a target on their back and opponents always gave them their best shot.

Now, the roles might be reversed. The Green Devils are flying a bit under the radar, but Brahn still says they have talent to compete.

“We’re that team that’s going to be out looking to knock some of those top teams off,” Brahn said. “We may not have that target on us. A little less pressure on the kids that way. But they’re still eager to get out and prove themselves and get the job done themselves.”