New era for Kanawha company
On Oct 1, 2014, Communications 1 Network located in Kanawha joined a partnership that acquired Goldfield Telephone and Goldfield Access Networks.

According to a recent release, Randy Yeakel, president and CEO of Communications 1, was very clear that the main goal was to bring a state-of- the-art fiber network to each community serviced by the Goldfield company.

Over the past six years, Dakota City, Humboldt, Renwick, Goldfield and a portion of Clarion have been updated.

Communications 1 Network has become the sole owner of Goldfield Telephone/Goldfield Access Networks, and according to a release, will continue the fiber expansion.

During 2021, crews and contractors will return to Clarion to complete what was started in 2019. Then they will turn their sights and energy to Eagle Grove.

The Kanawha company recently completed a fiber overbuild of Belmond, adding it to their Kanawha, Corwith, Garner, Klemme, Britt, and Duncan network.

“The commitment and dedication of the employees of Goldfield is what convinced us to complete our largest acquisition to date," Yeakel said in the release. 

