New emergency generator is installed at Hancock County courthouse complex

After more than six months of shipping delays, the new emergency generator was installed in front of the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center in Garner on April 27.

It was hoisted into place on the building’s west side with a crane provided by Dean Snyder Construction. Construction workers said the weight on the hoist when everything was lowered into place was about 9,900 pounds. County emergency management coordinator Andy Buffington said the installation “went well despite pouring rain. Everybody did a great job setting the new generator.”

At the May 2 county supervisors meeting, Buffington said that it is hoped that two 2,000-gallon fuel tanks, for the old generator, encased in concrete, can be put up for sale within a few weeks. He said the county plans to advertise the upcoming sale in the Summit-Tribune and Garner Leader, receiving sealed bids for the old tanks.

Buffington and county maintenance superintendent Kevin Hoeft also recommended replacing two associated transfer switches that will require cutting power to the courthouse complex for about an hour, according to Buffington.

“If those contact points would go bad, we’d lose the ability to electrify the building,” Buffington said.

The generator will now serve as the emergency electricity source for the LEC and the county courthouse, including the E-911 call center. Buffington plans to work with county attorney Blake Norman on decommissioning the old generator. He will keep supervisors informed of the process.

Buffington said it will involve P&P Electric of Webster City returning to finish work associated with unhooking the old generator and removing the transfer switches. He said the new 200-kilowatt Kohler generator has a 758-gallon (diesel) tank that uses about 15.8 gallons per hour on a full-load run. It is considered a 48-hour tank if running full load, but is not anticipated to be run at full-load.

Buffington said that his department will work to secure an agreement with a local cooperative regarding gas delivery for emergency use. He noted that E-911 will oversee semi-annual, four-hour test runs.

P&P is an authorized Kohler dealer that provides area maintenance service. The $58,822 generator was purchased from 3E Electrical Engineering and Equipment/Kohler.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

