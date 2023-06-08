The NEW Cooperative Foundation is continuing its ongoing commitment to supporting local 4-H youth. Recently, the Foundation donated $52,020 to 22 county extension and outreach offices, which will support 3,468 individual 4-H members.

The contribution from the Foundation will pay for half of each 4-H member's dues in NEW Cooperative's trade territory counties. That includes Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Emmet, Greene, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Monona, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, Woodbury, and Wright Counties.

"NEW Cooperative takes great pride in supporting our area youth 4-H programs,” NEW Cooperative Communications Director Gary Moritz said. “We strongly believe that 4-H helps youth develop practical knowledge while empowering them with the skills to lead for a lifetime."

NEW Cooperative, Inc. is a farmer-owned grain, agronomy, energy and feed cooperative headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa. As a leading agriculture retailer, NEW Cooperative is focused on being an innovative and efficient provider of today’s agriculture markets and services to 8,000 members throughout its 60 locations in Iowa.

The NEW Cooperative Foundation is the charitable giving entity of NEW Cooperative, Inc. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations that are dedicated to youth and education, human services, and civic purposes that further enhance the quality of life in cooperative members’ local communities.