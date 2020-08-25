New coach, big expectations: Osage football up for the challenge

Armed with a new head coach and a talented roster, the Osage football team has no shortage of confidence for this upcoming season.
New head coach Torian Wolf, former Rockford coach, is excited to take over and get the season rolling. The Green Devils are looking to improve upon a 5-5 finish from a season ago.
“We are a very skilled team. We have athletes galore,” Wolf said. “The athletes are some of the best athletes in the area, I can tell you that much.”
The Green Devils plan to use those athletes in various ways. Offensively, the team runs most plays out of a pistol set, heavily based off power run concepts and run-pass-option (RPO) to get athletes in space.
The plan on defense? Attack and play aggressive.
“We want to bring pressure from anywhere we can and confuse the offensive line, confuse the offensive coordinator on where we’re going to bring the pressure and see if we can catch people off guard,” Wolf said. “You can call it gambling, but when you have superior athletes, it’s not really gambling because we’re confident that they’re going to make the play.”
Osage is returning starting quarterback Colin Muller, who threw for 2,123 yards and 16 touchdowns. The senior is coming off an ankle injury, but Wolf says he will “put on a show.”
Also returning is senior wide receiver and NDSU wrestling commit Spencer Mooberry, who plays a big role on defense. He had 36 catches for 630 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he had 45 tackles, a sack and 6.5 tackles for loss.
“He’s going to be the best athlete on the field at all times,” Wolf said.
Wolf also mentioned junior Ben Miller as a player to watch this season. Miller has put on some muscle and will play tight end and linebacker this year.
Even in his first year of coaching Osage, Wolf is not afraid of setting big goals for the upcoming year. After all, in his first season at Rockford, he took an 0-9 team in 2017 and turned them into a 12-2 team that made the state title game.
“Our overall goal is always going to be to win a state championship, especially when we’re confident with the athletes we have,” Wolf said. “I think that with the situation that we’re in, the underlying goal should be that we’re having fun and we’re being safe while we do it and make sure these kids are enjoying their time.”
Official practice started on Aug. 10 and the first game is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Osage.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
