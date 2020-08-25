New coach, big expectations: Osage football up for the challenge

Also returning is senior wide receiver and NDSU wrestling commit Spencer Mooberry, who plays a big role on defense. He had 36 catches for 630 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he had 45 tackles, a sack and 6.5 tackles for loss.

“He’s going to be the best athlete on the field at all times,” Wolf said.

Wolf also mentioned junior Ben Miller as a player to watch this season. Miller has put on some muscle and will play tight end and linebacker this year.

Even in his first year of coaching Osage, Wolf is not afraid of setting big goals for the upcoming year. After all, in his first season at Rockford, he took an 0-9 team in 2017 and turned them into a 12-2 team that made the state title game.

“Our overall goal is always going to be to win a state championship, especially when we’re confident with the athletes we have,” Wolf said. “I think that with the situation that we’re in, the underlying goal should be that we’re having fun and we’re being safe while we do it and make sure these kids are enjoying their time.”

Official practice started on Aug. 10 and the first game is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Osage.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

