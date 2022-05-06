New bid-letting starts for Winnebago County Environmental Education Center

The Winnebago County Conservation Board, and Martin Gardner Architects, have again begun the bid letting process for the new Winnebago County Environmental Education Center.

The plans and specifications have been released and are now available for contractors to review. There will be a pre-bid conference for interested contractors on June 7, with final bids due and opened on June 14. The board will then meet on June 20 to decide which bid, if any, to accept.

Having received several donations earlier, the WCCB began fundraising in earnest for the Environmental Education Center in June 2018. Having reached their fundraising goal by the end of 2020, bids were first accepted in January 2021. Due to COVID-related increases in building costs, the bids came in about 30% higher than anticipated.

As a result, the WCCB had to reject all of the bids. Since then, some building modifications have been made and additional money has been raised. It is hoped that these latest bids will be more in line with the finances that the WCCB has available.

The planned future site of the center is just west of Highway 69, north of Leland and near the intersection of Highway 9.

If anyone would like more information about the new Environmental Education Center, or the bid letting process, they can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390, or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.

