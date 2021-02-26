 Skip to main content
Nearly 250 residents receive vaccines
Nearly 250 residents receive vaccines

Photo3

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

 JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Feb. 24, Mitchell County Home Health and Public Health held another successful COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Public Health administered first doses to 248 people. Grain Miller’s provided lunch for staff and volunteers working the vaccine clinic.

As of Feb. 24, Public Health has provided the following pandemic numbers:

Current confirmed COVID-19 counts include a total of 1,191 confirmed cases, 1,146 recovered cases, 40 confirmed deaths, a 14-day average positivity rate of 1.3 percent, and 5 active cases.

