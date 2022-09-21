Nearly 200 jobs lost as Larson Manufacturing facility in Lake Mills closes

Larson Manufacturing is permanently closing its Lake Mills facility after six decades, it announced Tuesday.

Larson officials informed employees by letter the first terminations will begin immediately at 500 Larson Ave. N. The company noted the closure was a business decision not tied to the work or productivity of its Lake Mills employees.

Other employees were placed on paid leave pending the termination of their employment, with all terminations anticipated to occur by late November or early December. In written communications, Larson informed employees and city officials that it would work with state and local agencies and regional employers to assist in new employment opportunities.

By 3 p.m. on the day of the closure announcement, Iowa Works and Iowa Workforce Development’s rapid response coordinator received a worker adjustment and retraining notification along with city officials. The notice informed them that approximately 197 total employees would be impacted.

“We had no advance notice of this,” said Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation Executive Director Cassie Johnson. “We’ve had a lot of reaction on the comment section of the Chamber Facebook page with people saying they’re in shock and whatnot.”

The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation encourages any local businesses with job openings to send information to the LMCDC at lmcdc@wctatel.net. The Chamber office has already gathered and posted a spreadsheet with local job openings on its page.

“We’re hoping to have a solid list for people to work from, and we are working closely with Iowa Workforce Development to provide resources for these people,” Johnson said. That could include career fairs, resume workshops, and a series of informational meetings to help prepare workers for employment transitions.

As for the large facility, which Larson owns and that has had several additions over the years, Johnson said, “We look forward to see who can fill the void. We’ll definitely pursue manufacturing, if somebody wants to come to Lake Mills for that.”

Johnson noted having already reached out to organizations that assist communities by connecting them with businesses seeking buildings or resources for their needs.

“This community has done a great job of being business friendly,” she said. “We have a good workforce that wants to get out there and work. Many employees gave their lives to Larson, and it’s really sad for them. We’re really trying to do everything we can for them in their time of need.”

To date, Johnson said direct communications with the company have been non-existent.

“We’ve been asking the company for information, and they’re not sharing anything at this point,” she said. “We’re still trying to get information that will help us decide where we put our focus. It’s been a tough 36 hours. Larson Manufacturing for the majority of its life was family-owned and supported so many things in this community. There were multiple generations of local employees who worked there, including parents and grandparents. The loss of money that employees spend downtown on things such as lunch or buying gas will definitely impact our community as well.”

A prime example of Larson’s giving back occurred early in 2021 when former Larson Manufacturing President and CEO Dale Larson donated $30 million to Feeding America. Funds were distributed to several Feeding America food banks, including the Food Bank of Iowa.

The company also routinely supported Lake Mills’ Parks and Recreation, youth, and youth sports activities, town celebrations, community projects, and Lake Mills Community School District sports and activities.

Larson first established a manufacturing plant in Lake Mills in 1961. The Brookings, S.D.-based company was sold to Fortune Brands Home and Security of Deerfield, Illinois, in November 2020. Fortune Brands announced that it is also shutting down its facilities in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi.

A statement issued by Fortune Brands regarding the closures cited its efforts to mitigate external economic risks as well as the evolution of the organization to best align with its growth strategy following industry assessments.