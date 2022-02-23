NCIRA to host annual meeting

The North Central Iowa Research Association will host its annual meeting on Thursday, March 3, at the Duncan Community Center, located at 2337 Nation Avenue in Britt.

The association, in partnership with Iowa State University, oversees the Northern Research and Demonstration Farm located at Kanawha.

According to the press release, the annual meeting will feature an update on farm activities by Matt Schnabel, farm superintendent; a presentation on the current status of carbon markets with Kelvin Leibold, farm management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach; and Matt Helmers, director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center and the Dean’s Professorship in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will discuss challenges and opportunities for nitrate loss reduction in north central Iowa.

Registration and refreshments will be at 8:45 a.m. and the meeting will start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served, and it is open to the public. Those who are attending are encouraged to pre-register by March 1 by calling Matt Schnabel at 641-762-3247.

Certified Crop Advisers can earn continuing education units for attending.

