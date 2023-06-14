The long-awaited dedication of the new fireproof and climate-controlled vault addition at the Mansion Museum in Forest City begins at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. It will be held under the Oak trees on the front lawn in a celebration with special guest speaker Terry Branstad, a local native who was Iowa’s and the nation’s longest-serving governor and U.S. ambassador to China.

“The vault contains Forest City Winnebago County newspapers dating back to 1871,” said longtime historian Riley Lewis of the Winnebago Historical Society. “It also houses a huge collection of over 180 family histories, old county documents, cemetery records of many counties, birth and death records, census, country school and taxation records of Winnebago County by townships plus much more. Citizens are encouraged to once again greet Gov. Branstad as a thank you and recognition of his serving Iowa and our nation.”

In addition to speaking at the event, Lewis said Branstad will be recognized for his many accomplishments during the ceremony. Branstad grew up in Leland and graduated from Forest City High School in 1965.

The dedication will also be a meet, greet, and thank you event for the well-known area native, who helped put Winnebago County communities on the map. Following the dedication, the vault plus the Mansion and library will be open to the public for tours.

Winnebago County Historical Society President Dan Davis noted that Branstad made an estimated $10,000 donation to the vault project, which will house many of his personal memorabilia items that he has also donated to the Winnebago Historical Society over the years. Many more of the former governor’s and ambassador’s items are displayed in the Mansion’s Branstad Room, which has been in place for nearly two decades.

Ground was broken for the addition on April 18, 2022. It was designed by former Winnebago Industries Engineer Jim Oulman, a longtime member of the Winnebago Historical Society. He engineered, designed, and worked closely on all the specifications with the general contractor, La Harv Construction Company of Forest City, for the approximately $127,500 project.

“Jim Oulman wrote grants and raised most of the money for the building addition,” Winnebago Historical Society President Dan Davis said. “He ordered the necessary shelving and things like that. He absolutely was the guy who was doing the business end of it. It couldn’t have gotten done without Jim.”

The new addition measures about 32 feet long by 20 feet wide along the west side of the library. It is connected to the library with a fire-proof door. Another longtime Winnebago Historical Society member, Cindy Carter, advocated for the preservation of bound newspapers collected from the former Summit office. She is the daughter of the late Ben and Joyce Carter, who were longtime owners of the Summit. Ben Carter was the Summit publisher for 37 years before retiring in 1983. Cindy served as Summit managing editor for many years. Just recently with the help of Bear Creek Bindery in Cedar Rapids, 14 additional years of Summit newspapers were bound and added to the collection.

Winnebago Historical Society President Dan Davis said the whole preservation plan was set into motion after Lee Enterprises sold the former newspaper building and followed up on the historical society’s request for many old newspaper office contents. It also included large files of old photos, negatives, and microfilm of the Summit and Independent newspapers. That prompted a project to digitize everything and make it available online for the general public to access, for free at https://forestcity.advantage-preservation.com. Waldorf University and Forest City High School yearbooks dating back many years are also available on the site. Negatives from the Elder Studio, which was located on same corner as the former Summit building in the late 1800s and early 1900s, are also being saved. Davis noted there were even old glass negatives from which prints have been made. Old papers of the Winnebago Press will be housed in the vault as well.

Late last fall, the work was largely completed. Nelson Electric added electricity, heating, and air conditioning. The vault floor includes an additional heating loop that’s now interconnected with the Mansion’s hot water heat and boiler system. After painting was finished, Davis and Harlan Rodberg installed heavy-duty flooring used frequently in weight rooms and garages because it can support a lot of weight. Nearly a dozen volunteers helped move the county’s written heritage to safe-keeping in the vault last December.

“It’s an entirely concrete box and floor,” Davis said. “The only opening is the door. That’s important because our mission statement includes the preservation of history.”

Other irreplaceable items include extensive county cemetery records, area family histories, files on businesses, and detailed histories of nearly everything across Winnebago County.

“Ruth Leibrand and Carol Whiteis have been cataloging all these things for years,” Davis said. “It just goes on and on. The room is getting pretty full already. It’s a lot of information and data in there.”

In fact, the Branstad memorabilia is so voluminous that much of it is presently tucked away safely in a storage container off-site. It is about the size of a semi-truck trailer, according to Davis.

“Some of that Branstad stuff is pretty valuable,” he continued. “So, we’ll probably move some of that into the vault at some point.”

There is a possibility even more Branstad items from his time as U.S. Ambassador to China could arrive in the future. When now Chinese President Xi Jinping was China’s secretary of agriculture. He and Branstad held many agricultural exchanges in Iowa. The Chinese leader was even a guest of the Branstad family at Terrace Hill at the time.

“He had that personal connection with the President of China and what better person to be selected ambassador to China,” Davis said. “It’s kind of a welcome back for Terry Branstad too. This is really the first time he has been back here to talk to the people. He hasn’t really been back here since his job as ambassador and was in town only very briefly for his 1965 class reunion last year.”

In the case of inclement weather, Davis said the event would likely be moved to nearby 1870 Trinity Church that is owned and maintained by the Winnebago Historical Society. It represents the oldest standing church and building in Winnebago County. Otherwise, people will gather under those familiar Oaks on the Mansion’s front lawn to celebrate with Branstad when he returns home. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and also enjoy music to be performed by the Albertsons.