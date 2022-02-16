National Society of Collegiate Scholars inducts Ostercamp of Britt

Shayna Dawn Ostercamp of Britt has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. It is the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first and second-year college students with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.

“We welcome Shayna Dawn Ostercamp to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” NSCS Executive Director Scott Mobley said.

Ostercamp is a 2021 West Hancock High School graduate. She has attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City where she has been a consistent member of the dean's list.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than ten percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” Mobley said. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”

Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala.

Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, NSCS continues to remain true to its promise of recognizing, elevating, and connecting high-achievers. Its portfolio of exclusive benefits includes access to over $750,000 dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually, professional development resources, exclusive tailored content, and leadership and service experiences.

