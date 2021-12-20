National Honor Society helps dig out the county

The week before Christmas, students at Osage were all about giving back.

On Dec. 16, Mitchell County was digging out of storm damage caused by heavy winds. While Osage and the immediate area were spared from the worst of the destruction, some farms and homes farther away were not as lucky. However, the National Honor Society came to their rescue. And they gave up a day off from school for this rescue mission.

When Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman got to work that morning, after learning of the NHS students’ offer, she sent out an email asking if anyone wanted to help. Several staff members volunteered.

“The storm was hyped,” said Schwamman. “When they’re talking about tornados and Rudd and trees down, the students obviously knew there was damage.”

From the school, Schwamman organized the massive undertaking from her command post. She helped divide the students into school vehicles, sending them to six locations of storm damage. One vehicle travelled to Rudd, which suffered severe devastation. They brought bottled water and garbage bags to the site.

“I saw pictures of one of the places, and we decided to send kids there because it was overwhelmingly bad,” Schwamman said.

Science teacher Eric Dralle brought his chainsaw. It was Dralle who took a group down to Rudd.

“When the kids got to school, we divided and conquered,” Schwamman said. “They helped some of those families. It would’ve taken weeks to clean up, but they did a lot of work.

“I was impressed that this was a kid-led initiative. It’s a great idea and it’s happened before, several years back when Greene had some flooding and we took sports teams to help out. It’s ingraining them with the idea that if someone in the community needs help, you help those people and pay it forward.”

Dispatch

While the tempest raged the night before, the students were already messaging teachers and administrators, asking for a chance to dig out Mitchell County when it was over.

The answer was tentative, as the storm was expected to last through the night.

“In town, it didn’t seem that bad,” Schwamman said. “There were some trees down. We lost a tree on school property, and the (Cedar River Complex) roof had some damage. But in some outlying areas they didn’t have power. Osage proper was really spared.”

Schwamman reported that the City of Riceville was without electricity for two days, shutting down school for that Thursday and Friday. Schwamman is also superintendent at Riceville Community School District.

“I never dreamed I’d let out school because there were strong winds coming,” Schwamman said. “But it was the right call. We went by what the experts, what the meteorologists said. I wouldn’t have wanted kids on those buses.”

Buses are high profile vehicles, and some of Osage’s do not have seatbelts. They could have potentially been blown over by a gust strong enough to crush a silo. Or the bus could have been ripped apart itself.

Osage math teacher Chris Kyhl is the National Honor Society advisor. He was in the trenches with his students after the storm.

It all started with an email the night before, as the damage spread across the countryside. The message pulled Kyhl out of bed, and in the morning things got rolling.

“This was a great way for us to serve the community and give back any way we can,” he said.

The students then contacted Schwamman, requesting help in searching out the people who needed a cleanup crew. Kyhl and his students agreed to meet at the school at 10 a.m. After dispatch from their home base, the students organized themselves, with Kyhl in a supervisory role.

The first two houses belonged to instructors who teach at Osage. Afterward, the students helped at a farm with damage to grain silos and a cattle barn, and another home with several trees felled by the wind.

As well, on their day off, a group of Future Farmers of America students helped clean up after the storm.

Other students found themselves needing to dig out from the damage at their own homes.

“It shows we have good kids, who are willing to give back,” Kyhl said. “It’s easy to say this generation’s different, that they don’t care about people. These kids gave up a day where they could’ve just stayed home, but they were willing to donate that time.”

Doors

One of the National Honor Society students assisting in the cleanup was Claudia Aschenbrenner.

She watched as Nasvy Cibrian got the ball rolling, by asking NHS President Kaebre Sullivan to undertake this service project. The subject was placed in a group chat to draw in a work crew. Afterward, Facebook helped alert the crew when a resident needed help.

“We said, ‘Of course we’ll go out and help,” Aschenbrenner explained. “We knew it was really bad in some places. Since in Osage it wasn’t terrible, I decided to go farther out and help people.

“The community is always great. They come and support us here. Helping out as best we could was better than sitting at home. It was an eye opener to see how bad it really was.”

She had seen it before, at a friend’s house around Center Point after the 2020 derecho.

A year later in Mitchell County, she helped gather branches and toss the splintered wood in burn piles. Across from her, a silo had been crushed and wrapped around a tree.

“We knew we had to dress warm,” Cibrian said, as temperatures had dropped in a few hours from unseasonably warm to below freezing.

Some people rewarded them with pizza.

One home the students helped at was Helen Burrington’s, who is school business official/school board secretary at Osage. Her family’s home is around six miles north of Rudd.

The storm tore down 10 to 12 of the family’s stately evergreens. Some were over 100 years old with thick limbs, where the family once stretched a hammock across. It was a sad, brutal end to these centenarian trees. One blocked the driveway.

Burrington’s father is Dean Johnson. Two doors were ripped from his machine shed. One was blown onto the roof of the building, while the other detached from its hinges and grooves and hit the back of Johnson’s garage, over the LP tank and the electric pole, landing in the front yard.

Burrington stood in awe, wondering how the tree had come to rest just as it was, away from combustible gas and a live wire.

She did not know the students were coming, having missed an alert sent by Schwamman.

“All of a sudden, there’s a school van and Mr. Dralle with a chainsaw,” Burrington said. “The girls started loading up the branches as fast as he could cut them. I had to tell the students, ‘Slow down, you’re working too hard.’ They were a godsend.”

She made them hot chocolate, but they just kept working. What would have taken three days was condensed into one afternoon.

“Two girls carried up a huge log,” Burrington said, and when she told her father about it, he could not believe the strength of the NHS. “We always hear about the bad stuff with kids, but we really do have great kids in Osage. They stepped up. In a small town, everyone comes together when they need it.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

