National 4-H Week comes to Mitchell County

National 4-H Week is Oct. 3-9, and the public is invited to celebrate with Mitchell County 4-H.

There will be a limited number of 4-H lawn signs for fourth through 12th graders to check out. 4-H is still encouraging decorating store fronts. Those unable to decorate a store front could decorate their lawn. To share photos of the celebration go to the Facebook page for Mitchell County 4-H, or email photos to sringhof@iastate.edu.

Osage and St. Ansgar fourth graders received enrollment information at Farm Safety Day. Monday, Oct. 4 is National 4-H Week Kickoff – Social Media, “What do you LOVE most about 4-H?” Tuesday, Oct. 5 is Iowa Giving Day – Iowa 4-H Foundation will be collecting donations to support 4-H activities throughout the state. Wednesday, Oct. 6 is 4-H Spirit Day – wear a 4-H T-shirt or the color green to work or school, and tell a classmate or co-worker a favorite 4-H story or memory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0