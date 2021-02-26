Nasvy Cibrian delivers for the law

"The best part of LEAD is when students find something they are truly passionate about and the project comes to fruition," Walk said. "It is especially rewarding to watch a student work on an idea that doesn't come easy or to life quickly. The dedication it takes to realize they might be in for a little more work than they signed up for speaks volumes of their character.

"The moment Nasvy had been working towards for a solid four months came when we were delivering the baskets. We had to use Kelley Molitor's truck to haul them over to the sheriff's department because there were so many. As the three of us were carrying in the first load, Sheriff Greg Beaver was surprised when we turned around to go back outside to get more. They couldn't believe it."

Molitor was another of Cibrian's LEAD instructors.

"That was extremely rewarding as a teacher," Walk said, "to see my student's project turn out so well, but also just as a human being to see members of the law enforcement community realize they are appreciated and supported."

“The LEAD class isn’t for everybody,” Cibrian said. “You’ve got to be dedicated. I struggled with time management with the baskets.”