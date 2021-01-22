Nasstrom named to William & Mary dean's list

Lauren Nasstrom of Osage was recently named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2020 semester.

In order to achieve dean's list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

