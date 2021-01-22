 Skip to main content
Nasstrom named to William & Mary dean's list
Nasstrom named to William & Mary dean's list

Lauren Nasstrom

Osage grad Lauren Nasstrom was named to the College of William & Mary dean's list.

Lauren Nasstrom of Osage was recently named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2020 semester.

In order to achieve dean's list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

