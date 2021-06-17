 Skip to main content
Nadezhda Murphy named to dean's list
Nadezhda Murphy, an information systems major from Osage, has been named to Upper Iowa University's 2021 spring dean's list.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

