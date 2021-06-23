Musical 'Godspell' coming to Duenow Quarry

The classic musical "Godspell" opens July 1 at an unusual site chosen by the Cedar Summerstock Theater: the Duenow Quarry near Saint Ansgar.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, the early shows of the CST season were scheduled to be held in outdoor venues. Seussical, the first show of the season, was also held outdoors.

According to a CST press release, despite those concerns, the rugged set has proved to be “stunning,” said Nancy Lee, who directs the musical. Lee is also the founder and artistic director of the CST.

The story, based on the Gospel of Saint Matthew, follows the life of Jesus and his use of parables to engage and inspire his disciples to put his lessons into active practice, Lee said in the release.

The simplicity of the quarry provides an ideal setting for the show, which is framed to ask how you would react “if Jesus showed up in little Mitchell County at a local swimming hole,” Lee said. “And that guy – that guy everyone thought was the ‘weird guy’ – was John the Baptist? It has an organic, human context.”

The show’s characters all have different perspectives, questions and responses to Jesus and his teachings.