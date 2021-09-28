Murphy appointed Mitchell County Attorney

At their meeting on Sept. 28, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors appointed Aaron Murphy as the new Mitchell County Attorney.

Current Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk resigned his position effective Dec. 26, 2021, the day that Murphy’s tenure begins. Murphy is a lawyer at Walk and Murphy, PLC in Osage.

“There’s going to be a certain amount of adjustment,” Murphy said of the transition.

Murphy indicated he has been practicing law in Mitchell County with Walk since Murphy graduated from law school.

Mitchell County will also be hiring a new assistant attorney, as the legal workload involving juveniles continues to increase at the county level. Floyd County also employs an assistant attorney, according to Murphy. The county attorney appoints the assistant attorney.

Moving on during the meeting, Walk and the supervisors discussed a 28E agreement with Elderbridge Agency on Aging, which is located in Mason City.

Walk was concerned whether the attorney general’s office would require every entity for which the county provides funds to have a 28E agreement.

“Do we now have to have 28E agreements to sign with them?” Walk asked. “Because that’s in effect what they’re saying. If we do it with Elderbridge, are we going to do it with everybody else?”

Supervisor Mike Mayer said that was how he understood it.

“We’ve been doing it for 20 years and never had a problem with it,” Walk said about allocating funds in the past. “The Iowa constitution sure hasn’t changed. Why all of a sudden in 2021 do we have to have these 28E agreements?”

Walk said he did not have a problem with the 28E agreement with Elderbridge, but he is worried that Mitchell County would require every entity that comes to it for funds to sign a 28E agreement.

Supervisor Todd Frein indicated there is a form set up for the applicant to describe what the money would be for and how much money was being requested.

“I guess we’re just taking their word on it that they’re using it for that,” Frein said. “But we could actually add on there that we want to physically see what you did spend that money on, maybe, and then just keep that on file.”

Walk said he felt the form Frein described would be better than requiring all entities to fill out a 28E agreement.

“It’s just frustrating to me… someone’s trying to justify their job,” Walk said. “Their sitting in an office down in Des Moines saying, ‘Well, if I don’t do something, they’re going to get rid of me because they’ll say I’m not doing anything. What can I come up with?’

“This accomplished for all practical purposes nothing.”

The supervisors approved the 28E agreement with Elderbridge.

• Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said the jail had 12 or 13 inmates last week, but those figures were decreasing.

“That’s a lot of folks for one jailor to handle,” Beaver said.

• Engineer Rich Brumm said he received bids for a Caterpillar 140 tandem drive and a John Deere 770 tandem drive. With the trade-in, the Caterpillar would be less expensive. Brumm said the current fleet of Caterpillar motor graders is working well for secondary roads.

Brumm recommended purchasing the Caterpillar from Ziegler CAT.

