At the March 21 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy touched briefly upon an upcoming murder trial.

Nathan James Gilmore of Osage is charged with the first-degree murder of Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City. Gilmore recently asked for a change of venue, arguing he cannot receive a fair trial by an impartial jury in Mitchell County due in part to media coverage.

In addition, Gilmore alleges that a central piece of evidence had been shared on social media platforms in Mitchell County by an individual connected to the person who discovered the evidence.

Murphy confirmed the change of venue had been granted, and the case will be moved to Bremer County.

“Here in a couple of weeks, we’ve got some depositions coming up in (Gilmore’s) case,” Murphy said. “We’ve had some already.”

Murphy said it was a county expense to pay for depositions.

“You take a civil case for example, where you’ve got two private entities against each other,” Murphy said. “Then usually each side – if I want to do a deposition, I’ve got to pay for them. The other side wants to do it, they’ve got to pay for it.”

According to Murphy, criminal cases work the same way, “Except for the fact that if you have indigent defendants, you know that they are using the public defender. Then oftentimes, including I’m pretty sure this case, they file an application to have the state pay for their depositions.”

Murphy again said he believes the county has been paying for depositions, but he was not sure, and speculated the defendant might be paying for them.

“So far, none of these depositions have been taking a particularly long time for each one,” Murphy said. “They go fairly quickly. I saw a bill or two come through, so the county must have been paying it. They look pretty reasonable.

“In a (murder) case like this, you’re always doing more than you do in any other case. Most criminal cases you don’t necessarily do that many depositions. A lot of times there isn’t that big of need. You do a murder case… it should be this way. The defense attorneys are going to do a lot of depositions.

“And I guess if it was my life on the line, I’d want them to do that too. We shouldn’t be working to convict somebody of murder without giving them a chance to do the deposition.”

Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster reported $767 had been spent on deposition costs within the previous month, and Murphy added that he had done several of those depositions.

Murphy believes most of the depositions will be done by April, though the dates have been changing for the sake of personal schedules and coordination.

“We’re trying to coordinate a lot of things with a lot of different people, including the attorney general’s office,” Murphy said. “On the one hand I can say I’m leading the case, he’s helping me, but the more realistic thing is he’s more of the expert, the murder prosecutor, so it’s like he’s trying to lead the case and I’m helping him.”

Gilmore was booked into the Mitchell County Jail on $1 million bail. Gilmore has waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to Murphy, the tentative trial date for Gilmore is Aug. 7. Murphy added that he was not sure whether the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department would transport Gilmore each day from Osage to the Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly, or if Gilmore would remain in Bremer County during the trial. Therefore the sheriff’s department might incur additional costs.