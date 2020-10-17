Muller to Mooberry: Seniors' special connection leads to wins for Osage

The two have been longtime teammates, dating all the way back to third grade flag football. In Youth Sports Football (YSF), Muller and Mooberry both served as quarterbacks, with each one playing for a half.

These days, the two are racking up plays on a bigger stage. Over the past two weeks, Muller has thrown for approximately 732 yards and a total of 10 touchdown passes. Mooberry has scored a total of six touchdowns in the past two games, three on the ground and three through the air.

With their long football history together, sometimes it seems like they know what the other is thinking on the field. If he gets the right block from his offensive line, Muller can zip the ball to Mooberry almost anywhere on the field, and Mooberry’s athleticism makes him extremely hard to bring down for opposing defenses.

Off Mooberry's six catches against the Falcons, all of them went for at least 15 yards

“It’s awesome,” Mooberry said. “Me and him are like best friends, too, so it keeps that connection. We know we can be a 1-2 punch if we need it, but also we know that we have so many other guys that can help us out and achieve our goals for the season.”

