Mrs. Claus provides the needy with pork loins

Operation Christmas Meal volunteers came bearing gifts last week in Osage.

On Dec. 8, Mrs. Claus, in the form Iowa Select Farms’ Allyson Mathisen, passed out 1,000 pork loins.

Every Christmas, Iowa Select Farms donates 17,000 pork loins to those in need in 12 different communities. In 2020, volunteers were limited to 10 due to social distancing guidelines.

“This year was a little different,” Mathisen said. “Normally we have around 30 or 40 volunteers. Everyone was wearing masks.

“We used little gingerbread houses to hand out the pork loins just to add another barrier for social distancing. We were definitely thinner staffed this year, but luckily we were able to do the event and donate 1,000 pork loins.”

This is not Mathisen’s first rodeo. At every giveaway, she has played Mrs. Claus for around five years now.

“It’s one of the traditions of the holidays,” she said. “We break out all kinds of costumes – reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Mrs. Claus. All of our employees get a special sweatshirt and hat so they look like festive elves.”

Then they come bearing gifts.