Motorists advised to use caution during road sealing projects on R16, R72

Weather permitting, Pearson Brothers will be chip sealing certain Winnebago County blacktop roads beginning on June 21.

The project is expected to last two days. The locations are County Road R16 south of Buffalo Center and County Road R72 southwest of Lake Mills. The roads will remain open, but reduced to one-lane. Traffic will be escorted by a pilot car.

On the first day of work, asphalt emulsion will be sprayed on the roads and topped with limestone chips. The following day, the roads will be sprayed again to limit dust. Pavement markings will be applied later in the year.

Motorists should reduce their speed and use extra caution in the work zones. Contact the Winnebago County Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns at 641-585-2905.

