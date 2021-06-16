 Skip to main content
Mostek, Cahalan graduate from Kirkwood
Two local students have graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. The 2021 virtual commencement ceremony was held on May 15.

Those graduating included Kate Mostek of Mitchell and Kelsey Cahalan of Osage.

