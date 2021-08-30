Morning rain subsides for VFW 100-year fun on Aug. 28 at Britt fairgrounds

He said his great grandfather, who served in the U.S. Army, became the original owner of the truck shortly after receiving GI bill benefits in 1960. Father Alfred served in the U.S. Air Force, grandfather Jim Dirks owned the truck before him.

“We’re all here for the veterans,” Pauline Eslinger said. “All our family has served in the military. Military members from our family have served in every branch.”

The Eslingers have been participating in car shows across Iowa, including other events in Britt, Forest City, and Clear Lake. They said their plans are for the same family treasure to be shown in Fort Dodge in September and at shows across the tristate area next year.

Thirty prizes were given for auto show participants judged to be among the best. Rick Bliss took first place in the car show for his 1969 AMS. Second place in the car show was awarded to Pat Jacobson with his 1964 Chevy Nova.

Travis Mericle of Garner, who had displayed his 1985 AMG reconstructed semi-tractor at the first Forest City Motor Night recently, was also among the VFW car show winners on Aug. 28. His vehicle was modified through some unique suspension work and repainted military green.