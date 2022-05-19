More than $448,000 in scholarships awarded to FCHS seniors on May 18

Bob & Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – Adisyn Erdman and Gracie Lackore, $2,500 each donated by Bob and Kathy Olson; Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – Krystal Albertson, Grace Kobriger, and Jacob Newby, $500 each donated by family, friends, and additional fundraising; Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship - Krystal Albertson, $1,000 Donated by Linda Putney; Vera & Richard Hynes Scholarship - Regan Helgeson, $2,500 donated by Vera & Richard Hynes; KIOW Scholarship - Raina Miller, $500 donated by KIOW; Lyle & Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship - Elsa Anderson, $2,000 donated by Jerry and Bonnie Jefson; Elsa Anderson Durant Scholarship - Abigail Segerstrom, $1,000 donated by LeDonna R. Durant Memorial Funds; Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – Jessica Callow, Chiara Thompson, & Anna Wirtjes, $1,000 each donated by Ken and Cindy Korth; Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) - Shae Dillavou, $1,250 ($500 donated anonymously, $200 donated by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and $550 donated by Forest City Education Foundation); Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) - Joseph Hovinga, $1,250 donated by Jay E. Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds; Blomme Family Scholarship - Liberty Feldman, $500 donated by Tom and Julie Blomme; Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship - Madison Urbatsch, $300 donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner; Wilson Family Scholarship - Regan Helgeson, $500 donated by Scott and Paula Wilson; Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta/Waldorf University Biology Department - Chiara Thompson, $200; Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship - Jayden Springer, $500 donated by Barb Lovick; Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship - Adisyn Erdman, $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club; Forest City Lions-Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship - Anthony Peck, $500 donated by Forest City Lions Club; Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Awards – Carter Bruckhoff and Keevan Jones, $250 each donated by Forest City Lions Club; Class of 1963 Scholarship - Anna Wirtjes, $1,500 donated by the Class of 1963; Alvera & James Lovick FFA Scholarship - Jailyn Rodriguez, $600 Donated by Memorial Funds; Clemmit & Pauline Monson Family Scholarship - McKenzie Miller and Molly Miller, $1,000 each donated by Diane (Monson) Ehm ‘65, Carol (Monson) Noren ‘67, Kevin Monson ‘69, and Sheila (Monson) Davis ‘71; Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship - Ian Toft , $1,500 donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann; Randy & Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – Krystal Albertson and Adisyn Erdman, $300 each donated by Randy and Tracy Broesder; American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship - Truman Knudtson, $300 donated by the Winnebago County Bar Association; Hobbs Family Memorial Scholarship - Austin Engebretson, $500 donated by Clay and Pat Hobbs; BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – Abigail Segerstrom, $500 donated by BrickStreet Theatre; Forest City FFA Alumni Scholarship - Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, and Anna Wirtjes, $500 each donated by Forest City FFA Alumni; FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship - Alexandra Marmaras, $2,000 donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson, Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson; Hertzke Family Scholarship – Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, and Zachary Welton, $1,000 each donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke; Holland Contracting Scholarship – Logan Lappe, $500 donated by Holland Contracting; NSB Bank Scholarship – Austin Engebretson and Emmanuel Henderson, $500 each donated by NSB Bank; Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship - Grace Kobriger, $600 donated by Merna Torkelson; Frakes Family Scholarship - Raina Miller, $1,500 donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes; Jenkins Family Scholarship - Carson Buffington, $600 donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins; Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, Jailyn Rodriguez, Jayden Springer, Anna Wirtjes, and Haley Wood, 2 @ $500, 4 @ $250 donated by Forest City FFA Chapter; Public Safety Scholarship - Krystal Albertson and Hayden Hoffmeyer, $500 each donated by Keith & Heather Duenow and Steve & Beth Duenow; United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Shae Dillavou; United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence - Keevan Jones; United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards - Drew Greenwood and Regan Helgeson; Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarship – Daniel Hovinga, $500 Donated by Robert and Gail Kuefler; Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship - Isabella Alphs, $350 donated by Marla Betz; Reece Family Scholarship - Molly Miller, $600 donated by Chad and Kris Reece; Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship - Krystal Albertson, $500 donated by the Nelson Family; Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship - Tessa Kozitza, $2,500 donated by David H. Hill; Masonic Lodge Scholarship - Truman Knudtson & Anna Wirtjes, 1 @ $500, 1 @ $400 donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City; Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship - Abigail Segerstrom, $500 donated by Henry and Pennie Stone; Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship - Regan Helgeson, $500 donated by Dr. Laila Buck; Walker Family Scholarship - Natalie Larson, $300 donated by Keith and Emily Walker; Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – Carter Bruckhoff and Madison Urbatsch, $500 each donated by Emma Lee Nielsen Memorial Fund; Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship – Gracie Lackore and Chiara Thompson, $1,000 each donated by Elsie Marie Johnson; Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – Isabella Alphs, Jessica Callow, Daniel Hovinga, Brooke Kingland, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Anthony Peck, Tyler Nolton, Andrew Snyder, and Jorden Trunkhill, $1,000 each donated through estate bequest; Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship - Abigail Segerstrom, $1,650 donated by Steve Nelson; Willig Family Scholarship - Tiara Brandsoy, $2,500 donated by Willig Family Scholarship Fund; Buffington Family Scholarship - Liberty Feldman, $1,750 donated by Andy & Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington, and Joe & Maddie (Buffington) Adamson; Doug & Donna Jackson Family Scholarship - Carson Buffington, $500 donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson; Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment Scholarship - Truman Knudtson, $500 donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus; Nyhus Family Scholarship - Brooke Kingland, $500 donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus; Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship - Raina Miller, $500 donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers; Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – Top Actor: Daniel Hovinga Top Actress: Abigail Segerstrom Top Technician: Grace Kobriger, $500 each donated by Dan and Shandra Sarasio-Meyer; Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship - Shae Dillavou and Regan Helgeson, $500 each donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz; Forest City Farmers Coop Scholarship – Chiara Thompson, Truman Knudtson, and Anna Wirtjes, 1 @ $500, 2 @ $300 Donated by Forest City Farmers Coop; Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship - Carson Buffington, $500 donated by Scott Thompson and Alec & Ali Sundermann; Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship - Truman Knudtson, $300 donated by the Benson and Torkelson Families; Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – Hayden Hoffmeyer, $500 donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds; Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship - Tyler Nolton, $1,000 donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds; Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Daniel Hovinga, half tuition for 3 years, full tuition for the 4th year, donated by the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation; Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – Krystal Albertson and Tiara Brandsoy, $500 each donated by anonymous Forest City donors; Joyful Spirit Scholarship - Adisyn Erdman and Drew Greenwood, $300 each donated by Missy Erdman; Forest City Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – Chiara Thompson, Jorden Trunkhill, and Zachary Welton, $500 each donated by Forest City Vet Clinic; Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship - Natalie Larson and Keevan Jones, $1,000 each donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn; Edel Family Scholarship - Anna Wirtjes, $300 donated by the Edel family; Four A Award - Liberty Feldman, $300 donated by Michelle Bunger; Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship - Carson Buffington, $500 donated in memory of Charlie Ruiter by his family; Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – Tiara Brandsoy, Jessica Callow, Joseph Hovinga, Jailyn Rodriguez, Alexandra Marmaras, Jayden Springer, Tyler Nolton, William Heidemann, Tianna Murray, Regan Helgeson, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, and Vanessa Meyerhoff, 1 @ $800, 5 @ $500, 7 @ $200, donated by Anna Harringa; Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship - Chiara Thompson, $1,000 donated by Curt, Gina, and Dylan Schleuger; Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship - William Heidemann, $600 donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and Breck David McHan; Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship - Rochelle Ocampo, $500 donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry; Integrity Scholarship - Brooke Kingland, $500 donated anonymously; Jason & Jessica Bruckhoff Family Scholarship - Regan Helgeson, $1,500 donated by Jason and Jessica Bruckhoff; Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – Carter Bruckhoff, Adisyn Erdman, Natalie Larson, & Grace Kobriger, $500 each donated by Forest City Rotary Club; Kingland Construction Scholarship – Logan Lappe and Jacob Newby, $500 each donated by Kingland Construction; Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship - Joseph Hovinga, $800 donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families; Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships - various amounts; funded by collective FC Community School District staff donations, $500 - Jessica Callow, Liberty Feldman, Hayden Hoffmeyer, and Raina Miller, $900 - William Heidemann and Ian Toft, $1,000 - Gracie Lackore and Vanessa Meyerhoff, $1,200 - Tyler Nolton, $1,500 - Brooke Kingland; Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – Carter Bruckhoff, Shae Dillavou, Drew Greenwood, Regan Helgeson, Truman Knudtson, and Anna Wirtjes, $500 each donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am; Worth County Development Association Scholarship (WCDA Award) - Molly Miller; Schnebly Family Scholarship – Carter Bruckhoff, $1,000 donated by the Schnebly Family; Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship - Abigail Segerstrom and Andrew Snyder, $1,000 each donated by Carol J. Tweeten; FCIS Insurance Scholarship - Zachary Welton, $1,000 donated by FCIS Insurance; Kleemeier Family Scholarship – Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Alexis Mata Zamago, Raina Miller, and Ian Toft, $1,600 each donated by Tim & Rita Kleemeier, Kelly Kleemeier & David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken & Ashley Kleemeier, Tyson & Krista (Kleemeier) Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.; FCHS Achievement Scholarship – Regan Helgeson, $1,500 donated by Pat & Steve Lovik, Jason & Nicole Lovik-Blaser, David & Rebecca Ziesmer, and Derek & Mallory Ziesmer; P.E.O. Chapter HW Scholarship - Brooke Kingland, $300 donated by Forest City P.E.O.; Jim & Chrys Velky Family Scholarship - Anna Wirtjes, $500 donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson; Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – Chiara Thompson, $600 Donated by Tom and Tammy Larson; Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship - Joseph Hovinga, $5,000 donated through estate bequest; Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship - Elsa Anderson, $1,500 x 3 years beginning Fall 2022, donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen; Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship - Madison Urbatsch, $300 donated by Glenda Keough; Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship - Carson Buffington, $350 donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson Memorial and the Thompson family; Thad L. Josten Ag Scholarship - Truman Knudtson and Chiara Thompson, $500 each donated by Sharon Josten and Connie Josten; Mike & Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship - Gracie Lackore, $500 donated by Mike and Jean O’Rourke; Class of 1985 Scholarship – Tyler Nolton and Anna Wirtjes, $500 donated by the Class of 1985; Oleson Family Scholarship Award (Forest City Family YMCA Award) - Liberty Feldman and Brooke Kingland; Principal’s Leadership Award - Keevan Jones, $500 donated by Ken and Valerie Baker; Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship - Logan Lappe and Jorden Trunkhill, $1,000 each donated by the Brcka family; Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships (Winnebago Industries Foundation Awards) - Adisyn Erdman, Drew Greenwood, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, McKenzie Miller, and Chiara Thompson; Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship - Ethan Sesker, $300 donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley; Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship - Grace Kobriger, $1,000 donated by Tony and Sue Coloff; Johnson Family Scholarship - Shae Dillavou, $1,000 donated by Dawn & Craig Johnson and DeWayne & Donna Johnson; Bernie Saggau Award - Keevan Jones; Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – Regan Helgeson, $1,500 donated and presented by Jay & Kerry Steffensen, Ed & Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth; Grunhovd Education Scholarship - McKenzie Miller, $500 donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch; Wanda Petterson & Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship - Abigail Segerstrom, $2,500 x 4 years donated through estate bequest; Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship - Drew Greenwood, Natalie Larson, Ethan Sesker, and Zachary Welton, $10,000 each donated by Raymond and Joan Beebe; Waldon Groves Scholarships – Shae Dillavou and Alexandra Marmaras, $5,000 each donated through estate bequest; Steve & Nancy Olson Family Scholarship - Adisyn Erdman, $300 donated by Steve and Nancy Olson; Steve Olson Scholarship - Liberty Feldman, $300 donated anonymously; Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl - Daniel Hovinga & Keevan Jones; Hanson Family Foundation Grants (if attending Waldorf $3,100, NIACC $2,600, and any other college/university $2,100) - Krystal Albertson, Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Tiara Brandsoy, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, Jessica Callow, Monique Carpenter, Shae Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Will Heidemann, Regan Helgeson, Emmanuel Henderson, Hayden Hoffmeyer, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, Tori Knight, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore, Logan Lappe, Natalie Larson, Alexandra Marmaras, Alexis Mata-Zamago, Vanessa Meyerhoff, McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tianna Murray, Jacob Newby, Tyler Nolton, Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Jailyn Rodriguez, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew Snyder, Jayden Springer, Robert Suarez, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Madison Urbatsch, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes, and Haley Wood; Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships (funded by Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation) - Isabella Alphs, Elsa Anderson, Carter Bruckhoff, Carson Buffington, Jessica Callow, Shae Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Regan Helgeson, Emmanuel Henderson, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, Truman Knudtson, Grace Kobriger, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore, Natalie Larson, Alexandra Marmaras, Vanessa Meyerhoff, McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tyler Nolton, Rochelle Ocampo, Anthony Peck, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew Snyder, Jayden Springer, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes, and Haley Wood.