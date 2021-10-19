More 'Silent Night In Algona' movie roles being cast, filming starts Oct. 31

Director Tony Hornus has announced additional acting roles to be cast locally in the movie, "Silent Night In Algona," to be filmed in Forest City, Whittemore, and Algona Oct. 31-Nov. 19.

"We have a few nice roles for local actors, as well as we'll take as many Extras who want to on get the list for consideration," Hornus said. "The first four days of filming are in Heritage Park. Oct. 31 through Nov. 3."

The additional acting roles for the WWII home front drama inspired by true events and set in late 1944 include:

Karl 'Clip' Donner – Supporting role as a town barber, who has an alter ego, "Smooth Dick," who is the front man for "Smooth Dick and the Dynamos" (Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller type band). This paid role will be four days work. The age range sought is 50s-60s. This person does not have to be a strong singer.

POW Martin Lugisland – Character will play age 18 to early 20s as Luke Lugisland's younger brother, who couldn't get out of Germany before being conscripted and captured. Luke does not know Martin is in the Algona POW camp. This paid role will be three days work.

Nan Lugisland – This character is age 20s to early 30s as Luke's wife. This paid role will be three days work. Limited lines. (Paid)

Maxine Kabe – This character is in her late 20s to mid-30s and is Eduard Kabe's wife in a dream sequence. This paid role will be two days work. She has one line in German, “Will you be home for Christmas?” She will be aged for the 1968 scenes.

Actors interested in these roles should email silentnightauditions@gmail.com. Include your name, phone number, email, availability, and a full length photo of yourself. A 45-second dramatic monologue of choice (cell phone is fine) should also be included in the email.

Filming for these roles will be on various days on Nov. 4 through Nov. 19 (with Saturdays off) in the Algona and Whittemore areas.

Hornus said that once the list is compiled, successful applicants will be notified. The film is still accepting persons interested in being background players (Extras).

Email silentnightextras@gmail.com. Include your name, email address, cell number, a photograph of yourself, and your availability.

The Oct. 31-Nov. 19 filming will have off days on Saturdays. The Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 filming will be in Forest City. The balance of the movie will be filmed in Whittemore and Algona.

