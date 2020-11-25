More repairs needed at Hancock County Courthouse

Hancock County Supervisors on Nov. 23 received additional information on necessary courthouse repairs and improvements from engineering consultant Scott Sweet of WHKS & Co. in Mason City.

A week earlier, Supervisors unanimously approved a $33,621 bid quote of Dean Snyder Construction to address the most urgent area of concern where storm water has been found to be leaking into the Hancock County Courthouse building. Snyder Construction is contracted to address that area outside of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, beginning early next year.

However, Supervisor Sis Greiman noted there are additional areas of lesser concern with moisture issues at the courthouse, including the north and east sides of the courthouse where there are numerous windows almost flush with the ground.

Greiman stated that the Board of Supervisors began looking into courthouse repairs and improvements during this past summer, including tuck pointing the brick exterior. When estimated costs rose to $100,000, an engineering firm was consulted.