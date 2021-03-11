More are eligible, but COVID-19 vaccines in short supply in Winnebago County

Supervisor Chair Terry Durby said it is disheartening that there have still not been any larger vaccine allocations for Winnebago County.

"We've met all of our quotas, yet we still don't gain anything," Durby said. "Apparently, Cerro Gordo County gets a lot more allocated than we do because they are a bigger county."

Sorenson said that Winnebago County Public Health is starting to conduct vaccination clinics at a number of manufacturing companies in the county where it is difficult for employees to social distance. She also noted that second doses will be given to staff at schools in the next one to two weeks.

"We have followed the guidelines pretty much to a tee," Sorenson said. "We are doing everything to stay above the 80 percent ratio every week."

For persons age 65 and older, Public Health continues to work with its Winnebago County partners, which are Miller Pharmacy, Mercy Clinic in Forest City, and the Forest City Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Persons 65 or older should call one of these partners to get on a list to be vaccinated.

Sorenson said that anyone who has already requested to be on a partner’s list is still on their list, but again noted that the vaccines are in short supply.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0