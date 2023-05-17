At the May 15 meeting of the Osage Community School District Board, Superintendent Barb Schwamman lauded the Class of 2023 for its academic excellence. Graduation was May 14.

Schwamman also reported that band and choir earned Division I rankings at the Iowa High School Music Association Large Group Festival. The band has earned Division I each year since 1956. Choir has earned Division I for eight years in a row.

“The streak continues,” Schwamman said.

• In other business, Osage special education instructor Emily Bushbaum was present to talk about her therapy dog Moose.

“We’re really blessed that Emily has worked really hard with her dog to get him through the training at Decorah,” Schwamman said. Moose was groomed for therapy service at the Good Dog Center in Decorah.

Moose is a labradoodle who is almost two year old. When he was six months old, he started puppy kindergarten. He just graduated with his canine good citizenship last month.

“I’m very excited to have him possibly come to school,” Bushbaum said.

Bushbaum still needs insurance for Moose.

“Even the adults – everyone wants to pet a puppy,” Schwamman said. “These dogs really serve a great purpose for kids who don’t have pets. It’s a great tool.”

The Board approved Moose as a Lincoln Elementary School therapy dog.

Moose will start his duties by attending once a week. As he gets older, the goal is to have him at school every day.

• Schwamman reported that Osage works with Turning Leaf Counseling in Mason City for mental health services. Counselors travel from Mason City to serve students in the school district.

“These are for level-two needs,” Schwamman said. “So it’s stuff that’s above and beyond. By bringing the services into our school, people aren’t travelling and it takes less time out of the classroom. I think it’s invaluable to our families that we have Turning Leaf services right in our building.”

The School Board approved continuing to use services with Turning Leaf Counseling.

• The Riceville Community School Board has a travel club, according to Schwamman, who is also Riceville’s superintendent. Last year, Riceville students went to Europe for 10 days. The next trip will be in 2025 to Costa Rica and Panama.

Schwamman would like to see Osage coordinate with Riceville so Osage students could make the trip. Osage does not have a travel club.

“I think the whole idea of exposing them to travel is great,” Schwamman said.

According to Schwamman, Riceville has 38 students signed up for the Costa Rica and Panama trip. There were 15 students who travelled to Europe.

People can donate funds for the trip. Schwamman hopes to organize fundraising in Osage.

• Discussion continued from previous meetings about charging for middle school athletic events. Schwamman reported the Top of Iowa Conference is looking at raising admission prices for high school sporting events, but the superintendents are not in favor of that.

A year ago, Osage decided it could charge for middle school events, but ultimately it did not put that into practice. However, it received $269 alone from last week’s middle school track meet.

The rising cost of officials and umpires – among other factors – is making affordable sports more difficult. So far in 2023, Osage has paid $23,501 for officials. Next fall, the price for football officials will increase.

“That’s the harsh reality,” Schwamman said.

Board member Rick Sletten would like to keep middle school events free by requesting donations at the door.

“We’re pleased with all the donations we get, it’s just that costs have gone up greatly,” Schwamman said.

Schwamman noted many parents watch sporting events through streaming services. She added that the Osage community prefers paying with cash when they attend events.

“And we won’t know how many are staying home because they raised the price,” Sletten said.

• Student representatives Samie Brandau and Rylie Tabbert praised Osage’s Big Brother Big Sister program, which recently held its picnic.

“I think that’s an amazing program,” Brandau said. “It helps a lot of kids.”

“Kids appreciate and cherish that,” Tabbert said.

Brandau was also impressed by a recent tour of Valent BioSciences in Osage.

“It’s the highest level of science you’ll find anywhere,” Schwamman said.

• In addition, Schwamman reported that by using the IP address of their computers, several students have been located when they were missing.

“There are times when parents call us and they can’t find their kid, so we look where their computer’s been on,” Schwamman said. “That’s happened twice this year where a student goes missing. For safety purposes it’s important we’re able to do that.”