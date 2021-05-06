Moore's career change yields city of Crystal Lake improvements, awards

“When I had the store, I thoroughly enjoyed the business aspect of doing all the paperwork, and I really enjoy being the city clerk,” said Moore. “I just want to see Crystal Lake thrive. My goal is to make a difference.”

Moore has three sons; Jesse Moore lives in Arkansas, Nick Moore is a Crystal Lake city councilman, and Christopher Moore is also from Crystal Lake.

Troe said Moore even searches for water shut-off valves and documents them into the system. She helped secure a low-interest loan from National Rural Water for $50,000 to help the town install water meters. She also applied for a Hancock County Economic Development grant for water meters and much-needed valves at the lagoon.

Moore also facilitated a $2,500 grant from the Hanson Foundation to be used to purchase a sewer trash pump for the lift station during emergencies. Working with the city insurance company, she was able to save the town $10,000 when the well had to be replaced, according to Troe.

“She’s bringing the town up to speed, and it’s not easy to do,” said Troe. “She is a quick study and someone who wears a lot of hats. I trust her with everything related to water and sewer. It all runs through City Hall. She’s been instrumental on everything that is a rule or that needs to be done. She is relentless.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

