Moore's career change yields city of Crystal Lake improvements, awards

Since 25-year Crystal Lake resident and former business owner/operator Sheryl “Sheri” Moore became city clerk three years ago, she has helped draw positive attention to the work of her small town's city government.
Confirmation came during the Crystal Lake City Council meeting May 3 when she received the 2020 Iowa Rural Water Clerk of the Year Award. It was the second prestigious award bestowed upon the city in Moore’s brief tenure. For 2019, Crystal Lake was named Iowa Rural Water Community of the Year, and Moore’s efforts were key to obtaining each award. Zeb McFarland of Iowa Rural Water Association presented her the recent honor.
Crystal Lake is a small Hancock County community that did not do a lot of preventive maintenance, record keeping, or data storage. The community was happy to do things the same way for over 20 years, according to Michael Troe, water and wastewater operator/supervisor of nearly four years. Moore stepped into her role and started making changes almost immediately. Troe said Moore has been instrumental in making positive changes in a community where many people preferred to keep things the same.
“May 1 was my three-year anniversary with the city,” said Moore. “I’ve made quite a few changes. We put in water meters for the first time. It was just a set rate before. Residents could basically use all the water they wanted for about $24 a month, which was pretty unbelievable.”
Moore said she has taken on many of the day-to-day duties related to water and wastewater operations to assist Troe. That includes checking the water plant and sewer system daily, collecting samples, responding to emergencies, obtaining readings at the lift station, flushing fire hydrants, implementing water service disconnection procedures when citizens don’t pay bills, overseeing lagoon discharge levels and measurements, and documenting everything for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“It all has to be documented, and it’s a process,” said Moore. “Working daily with water and sewer makes me a better city clerk because I know everything about the city and how it is run.”
She credits Troe for her fast learning curve, saying his guidance has been invaluable since he has several decades of experience working in similar capacities for the city of Leland.
“He knew all about how the city clerk’s office was run in Leland,” said Moore. “He’s a real asset for this community. We’re working to improve the infrastructure of the city and hired an engineer, SEH Engineering, to help with televising the sewers to analyze and address leaks.” A USDA grant funding is pending to assist with costs.
Moore has decades of bookkeeping experience, having transitioned from 22 years of owing and running Sheri’s Southside Store, just up the road from Crystal Lake’s famous lakefront "World’s Largest Bullhead' statue. The Britt native and Britt High School graduate worked at the gas, grocery, and convenience store for six years prior to buying it from one of her former co-workers from Casey’s General Store in Britt. Moore also worked for a restaurant, nursing home, and at Winnebago Industries prior to moving to Crystal Lake.
“When I had the store, I thoroughly enjoyed the business aspect of doing all the paperwork, and I really enjoy being the city clerk,” said Moore. “I just want to see Crystal Lake thrive. My goal is to make a difference.”
Moore has three sons; Jesse Moore lives in Arkansas, Nick Moore is a Crystal Lake city councilman, and Christopher Moore is also from Crystal Lake.
Troe said Moore even searches for water shut-off valves and documents them into the system. She helped secure a low-interest loan from National Rural Water for $50,000 to help the town install water meters. She also applied for a Hancock County Economic Development grant for water meters and much-needed valves at the lagoon.
Moore also facilitated a $2,500 grant from the Hanson Foundation to be used to purchase a sewer trash pump for the lift station during emergencies. Working with the city insurance company, she was able to save the town $10,000 when the well had to be replaced, according to Troe.
“She’s bringing the town up to speed, and it’s not easy to do,” said Troe. “She is a quick study and someone who wears a lot of hats. I trust her with everything related to water and sewer. It all runs through City Hall. She’s been instrumental on everything that is a rule or that needs to be done. She is relentless.”
