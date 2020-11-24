Mojo Productions shows thanks for area healthcare workers

A local disc jockey company, Mojo Productions, showed a little gratitude and thanks to healthcare workers at Hancock County Memorial Hospital during Thanksgiving week.

On Nov. 24, Jared Wingert and Damon Baker of Mojo Productions provided large pizza donations and deliveries to healthcare staff at the hospital and medical clinics in Britt and Garner.

Wingert owns Mojo Productions and lives in Britt. His wife, Katie, is a resident therapist with Mercy Hospital. She helped her husband and Baker, a wedding DJ for Mojo Productions, with the pizza deliveries.

Baker is an owner and operator of Titanium Lunchbox in Britt and made the pizzas. Mojo Productions delivered food to healthcare workers in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its infancy.

“We appreciate them and all that they do,” said Wingert. “This is our thank you to our healthcare workers in Britt and Garner during a difficult time. It’s not the best time to be in the DJ business with things slowed by COVID-19, but we figured it is a good time to thank and support area healthcare workers in what they’re going through here.”