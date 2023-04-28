Forest City High School is informing the public that an educational experience, a mock accident portrayal, will take place for high school students behind the Forest City High School on Friday, May 5, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The district wants to ensure the public is aware to alleviate any concern as many area emergency response entities will be on the scene, as would be the case in the event of a real and serious accident. The event is not open to the public.

As part of the mock accident portrayal, Forest City Paramedics, Forest City Ambulance, Forest City PD, Forest City Fire & Rescue, Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, Iowa State Patrol, Schott Funeral Home, and Airmed MercyOne (Life Flight) will all be present at the scene, which will be staged behind the Forest City High School on the gravel parking lot.

On Friday, May 5, the mock accident portrayal will begin with an actual 911 call at 1:30 p.m. The noted emergency response vehicles and personnel will respond and an Airmed MercyOne helicopter will land at 1:50 p.m. The event will include other learning stations for students and will conclude by 3:15 p.m.

“Given the emergency response entities that will be present and the scene that this will create, we are asking the public to please make note of this May 5, 1:30 p.m. event occurring at the high school,” said Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.