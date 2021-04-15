 Skip to main content
Mitchell named to President's Circle
Randy Mitchell in color

Randy Mitchell

Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading farm and ranch management and brokerage company, announced that Randy Mitchell was recently recognized with membership in the Farmers National Company President’s Circle.

According to a release, Mitchell, a real estate agent with Farmers National Company, received the company’s top award for real estate sales in 2020. Mitchell is licensed in Iowa and Minnesota.

Mitchell can be contacted at 641-220-3410, by email at RMitchell@FarmersNational.com, or visit www.FarmersNational.com/RandyMitchell.

