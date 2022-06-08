Mitchell County voters head to polls

Mitchell County voters headed to the polls on June 7 to cast a ballot during the primary election. The weather was excellent and at the Mitchell County Courthouse by 5 p.m. around 100 residents had voted.

“That’s about ordinary for a primary election,” said poll worker Sue Sweeney.

Overall voter turnout was 17.04%, with 1,256 ballots cast among 7,372 registered voters in Mitchell County.

On the Republican side in Mitchell County for United State Senator, Charles Grassley received 627 votes and Jim Carlin received 264 votes. Statewide, Grassley won the nomination.

Ashley Hinson ran unopposed for United States Representative District 2, receiving 821 votes.

Kim Reynolds ran unopposed for Iowa Governor and received 838 votes.

Paul D. Pate ran unopposed for Iowa Secretary of State and received 790 votes.

For Iowa State Auditor, Mary Ann Hanusa received 390 votes and Todd Halbur received 359 votes. Statewide, Halbur won the nomination.

For Iowa State Treasurer, Roby Smith ran unopposed and received 766 votes.

For Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig ran unopposed and received 799 votes.

For Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird ran unopposed and received 763 votes.

Waylon Brown ran unopposed for State Senator District 30, receiving 825 votes.

For Iowa State Representative District 60, Jane Bloomingdale received 654 votes and Deb Hild received 238 votes. For District 60 overall, Bloomingdale won the nomination.

For Mitchell County Board of Supervisors District 1, Dave Stauffer ran unopposed and received 133 votes.

For Mitchell County Board of Supervisors District 3, Sydney Hartogh ran unopposed and received 113 votes.

For Mitchell County Recorder, Hannah Elliott received 583 votes and Shari Mork received 301 votes.

On the Democratic side in Mitchell County for United State Senator, Abby Finkenauer received 182 votes, Michael Franken received 135 votes and Glenn Hurst received 15 votes. Statewide, Franken won the nomination.

For United States Representative District 2, Liz Mathis ran unopposed and received 309 votes.

For Governor of Iowa, Deidre DeJear ran unopposed and received 308 votes.

For Iowa Secretary of State, Joel Miller received 211 votes and Eric Van Lancker received 74 votes. Statewide, Miller won the nomination.

For Iowa State Auditor, Rob Sand ran unopposed and received 298 votes.

For Iowa State Treasurer, Michael L. Fitzgerald ran unopposed and received 322 votes.

For Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, John Norwood ran unopposed and received 303 votes.

For Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller ran unopposed and received 317 votes.

For Iowa State Senator District 30, Whitney Mixdorf ran unopposed and received 293 votes.

For Mitchell County Board of Supervisors District 1, Todd Frein ran unopposed and received 67 votes.

For Mitchell County Treasurer, Shannon D. Paulus ran unopposed and received 323 votes.

For full results, go to https://sos.iowa.gov/.

