Mitchell County Supervisors table decision on EDC

“I believe this is a huge change,” Todd Frein said. “I believe we really need to look at it hard. We need to figure out what we want to do for the [construction] incentives, and how we want to do it. When the [Board] agenda came out, I spent part of the evening in my office at home on phone calls.”

Saint Ansgar Mayor Keith Horgen believes the Board cannot drive economic development, that individual communities must have a voice, and that the communities – not just the Board – provide funding for the EDC.

He also wants the supervisors to hold an open meeting to gather more public input.

“I’ve heard the current EDC described as a beast that we have to handle, [that there is] infighting,” Horgen said, “I don’t know of any infighting that this EDC has produced.

“The beauty of having the EDC the way it is now, we’re out in our own communities, and we see needs, and we also see opportunities. The County Board funding it is a great thing to do, but this Board is not going to drive the EDC at any point in time. Need and possibility are what drives development.”

Smolik believes a lack of county oversight led to a majority of the public not thinking incentives were handed out fairly.