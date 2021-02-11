Mitchell County Supervisors reject director proposal

The current Economic Development Director is Tony Stonecypher.

“I brought this to our attention a month ago,” supervisor Steve Smolik said on Feb. 9 of the proposal to move the position under the Board’s direction. “I thought we might be able to have a little more say-so about how some of the money was spent. At the time, I thought that was a good idea, and it probably was without understanding the fact that we did have the power, we just weren’t getting it like we should have.

“And I’ve since found out that we didn’t need to have him under our wing. We have control of that money if we ever gave money to economic development. So, my opinion is we don’t want anything to do with the director of economic development.”

Stonecypher out

Frein also reported at the Feb. 9 meeting that Stonecypher had resigned from his position as director. The Economic Development Commission indicated this move was unrelated to the Board’s proposal, and Stonecypher’s resignation came before the Supervisors voted to not place him under their direction.

“I do have a meeting with Economic Development – it’s supposed to be this week – to talk about this,” Frein said. “We’ll have to obviously have a replacement for [Stonecypher]. And I’m guessing the job will have to be posted.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

