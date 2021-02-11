Mitchell County Supervisors reject director proposal

After weeks of debate by the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors to create the position of Economic Development Director to work with the Economic Development Commission, a decision was made.
While the issue had been tabled several times within the past month, on Feb. 9, the Supervisors officially rejected any change to the economic development director position. The vote was unanimous.
While going by the same name, the director would have been under direct management of the Supervisors.
The potential move met with push back from the public and from members of the Board – some of whom were either opposed or on the fence, such as supervisor Todd Frein, who saw it as a major change, a decision not to be rushed.
“I believe we really need to look at it hard,” Frein said at a previous Board meeting, while referencing the fact four of the Supervisors had just begun their duties in 2021. “I’m just not ready to move on this.”
However, Frein was open to smaller changes to the EDC if they benefited the county.
Supervisor Jim Wherry was outright opposed to the change, saying on Jan. 25: “I feel the Board of Supervisors does not need to have the director underneath them.”
At the same meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk indicated he did not have enough information to offer advice to the supervisors.
The current Economic Development Director is Tony Stonecypher.
“I brought this to our attention a month ago,” supervisor Steve Smolik said on Feb. 9 of the proposal to move the position under the Board’s direction. “I thought we might be able to have a little more say-so about how some of the money was spent. At the time, I thought that was a good idea, and it probably was without understanding the fact that we did have the power, we just weren’t getting it like we should have.
“And I’ve since found out that we didn’t need to have him under our wing. We have control of that money if we ever gave money to economic development. So, my opinion is we don’t want anything to do with the director of economic development.”
Stonecypher out
Frein also reported at the Feb. 9 meeting that Stonecypher had resigned from his position as director. The Economic Development Commission indicated this move was unrelated to the Board’s proposal, and Stonecypher’s resignation came before the Supervisors voted to not place him under their direction.
“I do have a meeting with Economic Development – it’s supposed to be this week – to talk about this,” Frein said. “We’ll have to obviously have a replacement for [Stonecypher]. And I’m guessing the job will have to be posted.”
